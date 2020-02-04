Walking for muscular dystrophy, a Big Island man begins his Oahu journey

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Big Island man is going the distance to raise awareness of muscular dystrophy.
Hilo native “Sammy” Sampaga runs a foundation called “Operation Sammy Muscular Dystrophy Hawaii.” He has a goal to walk more than 200 miles around Oahu, and he started his journey Monday at Ala Moana Beach park.
Sampaga has the disease, which makes it painful to move. He wants to show that living with MD hasn’t, and will not slow him down. He’s hoping to inspire others.
He says one of his daughters died from the disease, and another is currently battling it. But his message of inspiration goes beyond family bonds.
“I am not just doing it for my kids, I’m doing it for all of the people that (are) battling muscle dystrophy. I am an advocate, and an ambassador for muscular dystrophy and I am going to travel the world and spread awareness, but I am going to finish the Hawaiian Islands first,” he said.
He’s already walked the perimeters of five neighbor islands and is ready to take on the Gathering Isle.
He plans to complete his journey at the same spot after completing his 200 miles.
