Tago named Big West Player of the Week

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - For the second time in three weeks, senior guard Julissa Tago of the University of Hawaii Wahine basketball team has been named the Big West Conference Player of the Week.
The honor marks the first time a Rainbow Wahine has been named the Big West Player of the Week twice in a season since Tania Brunton was bestowed the honor in back-to-back weeks during the 1995-1996 campaign.
Tago and the 'Bows have put on an offensive clinic to close January and start February, first by unloading a season-high 94 points against UC Irvine in a 24-point victory, followed by another dominant win over Long Beach State, 68-44.
Tago, a native of Medford, Oregon, notched a 25-point performance against the Anteaters, tying her season-high, hitting five three-pointers in the victory.
She followed up with 19 points against the Beach, averaging 22 points per game during the week of action.
On top of her point production, Tago pulled down seven rebounds and dished out six assists, while playing north of 34 minutes in each of the two games.
As of date, Tago is one of two players to start every game this season for the 'Bows, leading the team in minutes per game at 34 and points per game at 14.0. She ranks top-10 in the Big West in points per game, but against conference foes, her total has jumped to 18.4 points, riding a streak of eight games of scoring 10 or more points.
UH, and Tago will be back in action later this week with visits to Cal Poly and UC Santa Barbara.
