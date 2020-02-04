Stansberry picks up third Big West Conference Player of the Week honor

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - UH guard Eddie Stansberry picked up his third Big West Men’s Basketball Player of the Week honor after helping lead the Rainbow Warriors to a dramatic comeback win over CSUN on Saturday.
Stansberry is the first Rainbow Warrior to win the award three times in the same season since UH has joined the Big West.
He was also named Player of the Week on November 18 and December 16.
The 6-3 guard from San Francisco, Calif., led UH with 22 points to help the 'Bows overcome a 17-point deficit in the final 10 minutes and take down CSUN, 80-75 .
His most recent outing It marked the 11th time this season the senior has eclipsed 20 points, which ranks second in the Big West.
Stansberry drilled five three-pointers in the game, including a pair of key three-pointers during UH’s game-ending 32-10 flurry.
The senior, played the full 40 minutes, and also tallied three steals, while also serving as the primary defender on CSUN’s explosive Terrell Gomez.
With the win the Rainbow Warriors capped their homestand at 4-0 and remain just a half game out of first place in the Big West standings at 5-1.
UH next heads to the road for a pair of games at UC Santa Barbara (Feb. 6) and Cal Poly (Feb. 8).
