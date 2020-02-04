Punahou, Kailua advance in HHSAA State Soccer Tournament

Freshman Brooke Bailey's goal in the 39th minute helped lift second-ranked Punahou over No. 6 Aiea, 1-0 (Source: ScoringLive)
By Kainoa Carlson | February 4, 2020 at 1:34 PM HST - Updated February 4 at 1:34 PM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The HHSAA Girls Soccer State Championships kicked off on Monday with four teams surviving single elimination match-ups on the opening day of the state tournament.

Punahou defeated Aiea 1-0, behind freshman Brooke Bailey’s goal in the 39th minute.

Kailua’s own goal proved to be the difference in a 1-0 loss to Moanalua, Pearl City defeated Hilo 3-1, and Kamehameha Maui took out last year’s state runner-up the Campbell Sabers 1-0.

