Punahou, Kailua advance in HHSAA State Soccer Tournament

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The HHSAA Girls Soccer State Championships kicked off on Monday with four teams surviving single elimination match-ups on the opening day of the state tournament.
Punahou defeated Aiea 1-0, behind freshman Brooke Bailey’s goal in the 39th minute.
Kailua’s own goal proved to be the difference in a 1-0 loss to Moanalua, Pearl City defeated Hilo 3-1, and Kamehameha Maui took out last year’s state runner-up the Campbell Sabers 1-0.
For a full look at schedules and brackets from the Division I and Division II click here.
