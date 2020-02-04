Police release sketch of suspect in Waianae shooting that left a father and son dead

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Police have released a sketch of a suspect in the fatal shooting last month in Waianae that left a father and his son dead.
The shooting happened on Jan. 14, when a suspect rolled up to a home on Kepauala Place about 9 p.m., got out and started shooting at the victims.
The suspect fled the scene in a black Toyota Tacoma pickup.
The victims ― 65-year-old Solomon Kaleiopu Jr. and his 39-year-old son Solomon Kaleiopu III ― were taken to a nearby hospital and pronounced dead.
After the shooting, authorities said they believed the shooting was not random.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.