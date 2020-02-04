Police investigating theft of armored vehicle carrying thousands of dollars

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police are searching for suspects who allegedly stole an armored vehicle carrying thousands of dollars in Honolulu.
The theft, which is being classified as a stolen vehicle case, happened Monday in the parking lot of the Ala Moana Shopping Center just before 11 a.m.
Police say the suspects were reportedly wearing Spider Man masks and hoodies at the time of the crime.
Thousands of dollars inside the vehicle were also taken. Police are asking for anyone with information to contact police immediately.
So far, no arrests have been made and the lead on suspects remains slim.
This story may be updated.
