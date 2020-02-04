NOAA to boaters: Slow down and watch out for humpback whales

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Boaters in waters around Hawaii are being reminded to keep a watchful eye out for humpback whales and their young.
NOAA says there’s been an uptick in sightings of mother and calf humpback whales around the islands. Hawaii waters are considered a sanctuary for them.
Whale season in Hawaii runs from November through May, with the peak months typically being January through March. Federal rules prohibit approaching humpbacks within 100 yards on the water.
NOAA is asking mariners to slow down, and urges them to post a lookout year round, saying an extra set of eyes can help reduce the chance for collisions with wildlife and swimmers.
“Ocean users are a great resource in helping monitor the humpback whales in the sanctuary and nearby waters. By locating distressed animals, reporting and providing the initial documentation and assessment on the animal, ocean users are the foundation of our conservation efforts,” said Ed Lyman, Natural Resources Specialist for the sanctuary.
When it comes to photographing whales from the air, federal law prohibits aircraft such as drones from flying less than 1,000 feet above humpbacks.
If you come across entangled, hurt or marine life in danger, call the NOAA Marine Mammal Hotline at 1-888-256-9840 immediately. Boaters can contact the U.S. Coast Guard on VHF channel 16.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.