A new license plate for electric vehicles is being proposed, and it honors Hokulea

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - There’s a new push for a Hokulea-themed Hawaii license plate.
The Polynesian Voyaging Society is backing a bill before lawmakers that would make the plate a reality.
In alignment with the society’s mission of “Malama Honua,” the Hokulea plate would only be for electric vehicles. There are nearly 10,000 EVs in the state. The sale of the plates would double as a fundraiser for PVS, similar to the sale of the Hawaii Volcanoes National Park plates.
The design depicts Hokulea departing Hakupu’u, also known as Kualoa on Oahu’s Windward Side. That was the place the voyaging canoe was first launched in 1975.
“The license plate would commemorate the proud history of Polynesian Voyaging in Hawaii. Allowing it to serve as a fundraiser would perpetuate the mission of PVS,” the society said online.
The Senate Transportation committee will take up the idea on Wednesday.
