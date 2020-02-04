More Hawaii high schoolers are taking AP courses, and excelling, DOE says

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - More Hawaii students are challenging themselves to take AP (Advanced Placement) exams — and they’re scoring higher. That’s according to recent numbers by College Board.
The Hawaii Department of Education said nearly 7,000 students in the islands took the tests last school year.
Scored on a five-point scale, 4,700 of them scored a three or higher. A score above a three results in the students earning college credits.
Back in 2016, less than 4,200 students scored that high.
The report also showed that 540 students did well enough to earn AP Scholar Awards.
“The Department’s commitment to preparing students for college and career can be seen in the perennial growth shown on AP exams over time,” said Alisa Bender, assistant superintendent, Office of Curriculum and Instructional Design. “Our students have inspired us with their efforts to embrace AP level courses while also earning qualifying marks on a record number of exams.
The HDOE offers an array of AP courses ranging on topics from linguistics to sciences, U.S. Government, history and more.
