Maui man found dead in Paia identified by authorities; suspect remains in custody

PAIA, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A man who was found dead on Maui over the weekend has been identified by authorities.
Maui police said the 20-year-old man was Keenan Blair. He was badly beaten and a homicide investigation has been launched.
His body was found on Saturday just after noon along Maui’s Holomua Road.
The suspect, 39-year-old William Douglas Allen, was arrested later that evening at the Paia Municipal Parking lot. He remains behind bars awaiting second-degree murder and kidnapping charges.
Police added that a vehicle owned by Blair was found torched near the old Paia Gym.
It appears the two knew each other but it’s not known why Allen allegedly beat Blair to death. The investigation is ongoing.
