Latest Hawaii news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. HAST

URINAL LICKING-LAWSUIT
Man sues Honolulu police, city for forced urinal licking
HONOLULU (AP) — A homeless man is suing the Honolulu Police Department and the city after he says officers forced him to a lick a urinal in a public restroom. The lawsuit says the officers deprived him of his civil rights by telling him the only way to avoid arrest would be to lick the urinal. Two officers have pleaded guilty to the 2018 incident. One of the officers remains on restricted duty while the other left the department last August. A spokesman for the city declined to comment on the lawsuit. The homeless man's attorney says he is in a residential substance abuse program.
TRIBES-INTERNET ACCESS
Window opens for tribes to seek licenses for internet access
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — The Federal Communications Commission is giving tribes priority access to licenses that could help establish or boost internet service in rural communities. Federally recognized tribes could start applying Monday. The licenses are for a mid-band of spectrum, or channels of electromagnetic waves, that largely is unassigned across the western United States. Tribes had pushed to be first in line for the licenses that once were reserved for educational institutions. The FCC has estimated that about one-third of people living on tribal lands don't have access to high-speed internet. Others say the figure is twice as high.
CHINA-OUTBREAK-HAWAII
Hawaii says it can't be hub for treating new virus
HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaii’s lieutenant governor says his small state has only a modest healthcare system and can’t be a hub for accommodating people potentially exposed to the rapidly spreading new virus that emerged in China in recent months. Lt. Gov. Josh Green spoke after the U.S. government announced Honolulu would be one of 11 airports designated to receive U.S. citizens who have traveled in China within the last 14 days. Green said Hawaii only has the capacity to handle its own citizens and basic screening unless it gets significant support from the military. Green is also an emergency room physician in addition to being lieutenant governor.
HAWAII SCHOOLS-WEAPONS
Hawaii public schools weapons incidents drop to 10-year low
HONOLULU (AP) — A new report says the number of students caught bringing projectile weapons ranging from guns to slingshots to Hawaii public schools has dropped to the lowest level in 10 years. The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported an annual study presented to the state Legislature found 17 events involving 18 weapons in the last school year. The report says the 17 weapon confiscations among more than 179,000 students represents a 32% drop from 2018. The education department report provides a broader definition for firearms than the definition used by state and federal governments. The report defined a “firearm” as an instrument that expels a projectile and covers guns as well as slingshots and airguns such as airsoft, pellet, BB, and paintball guns.
MAUI TOURISM-NEW HIGH NUMBER
Report: Maui exceeds 3 million annual visitors for 1st time
WAILUKU, Hawaii (AP) — A new report says Maui has surpassed 3 million annual visitors for the first time since the Hawaii Tourism Authority began keeping records. The Maui News reported the authority’s latest statistics show Maui led neighboring islands in 2019. The figure was a 5.4% increase from the previous year and the highest number since tracking began in 1990. The report says Maui visitor spending also hit a new high last year of $5.12 billion, a 2.4% increase over 2018. Officials say preliminary data shows the state exceeded 10.4 million annual tourists for the first time last year.
AIRBNB-GEORGIA
Georgia cities seek a class-action lawsuit over Airbnb taxes
ATLANTA (AP) — Four Georgia communities say that Airbnb isn't paying its fair share of taxes. In a federal lawsuit filed Friday, the three cities and one county are seeking class-action status to include communities throughout the state as plaintiffs. They say the allegations in the lawsuit affect more than 100 Georgia counties and hundreds of municipalities. The suit was filed by lawyers representing Rome, Cartersville, Tybee Island and Hart County. It would be up to a judge to decide whether to allow the litigation to proceed as a class-action suit. Airbnb did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Monday.