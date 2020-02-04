Latest Hawaii news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. HAST

HONOLULU (AP) — A homeless man is suing the Honolulu Police Department and the city after he says officers forced him to a lick a urinal in a public restroom. The lawsuit says the officers deprived him of his civil rights by telling him the only way to avoid arrest would be to lick the urinal. Two officers have pleaded guilty to the 2018 incident. One of the officers remains on restricted duty while the other left the department last August. A spokesman for the city declined to comment on the lawsuit. The homeless man's attorney says he is in a residential substance abuse program.