HPD report: 37 officers disciplined last year, 6 were fired

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A report from HPD is detailing the number of disciplinary actions taken against officers last year.
The annual report from the chief to state lawmakers said 37 Honolulu police officers were disciplined. Of those 37, six were fired.
Among those discharged was Reginald Ramones. He failed to stop or report another officer who forced a homeless man to lick a urinal. That case has now led to a civil rights lawsuit against the city filed by Samuel Ingall.
Another unnamed officer was fired for sexual misconduct on duty. Two more were discharged after separate DUI accidents in police vehicles.
And another officer was fired for insurance fraud after burglarizing his house and burning his own car.
One officer was let go after failing a drug test.
State law protects the names of disciplined officers from being publicly released.
