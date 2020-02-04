HPD investigates after snorkeler finds what appears to be human skull in the reef

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police are investigating after a snorkeler discovered what appears to be a human skull wedged in the reef at Ala Moana Beach Park.
On vacation, with a brand new GoPro in hand, James Housego says he hadn’t been in the water long when he saw something odd sticking out of the reef just off shore Sunday afternoon.
From the video it’s hard to tell exactly what’s there, but Housego says he’s certain it’s skeletal remains.
“When I grabbed it. I realized there was a tooth in it. So I waved off the sand and there was a human skull,” said Housego. “Half of it buried in the sand and reef. And the other half out.”
He says the skull looked to be that of a child.
“It’s a small skull,” he said. “I had to wave off the sand a couple times. I didn’t want to call the PD unless it was actually what I thought it was. I didn’t want to waste their time.”
After making note of his GPS coordinates, Housego returned to shore and handed over his video to police.
On Monday morning, divers from the Honolulu Fire Department spent more than two hours in the water trying to locate the possible remains with Housego there to help.
But investigators tell us they came up empty handed.
On Monday afternoon, Housego was back in the water. “They’re done,” he said. “I’m not. I’ll find it. I’m really curious to know what the story would be behind it.”
