Elderly homeless man who testified at alleged carjacker’s trial is arrested in alarming new policy

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - It was a violent carjacking of an elderly homeless man. The 63-year old, who did not want his name used, says he was ripped out of his SUV by Cleophus Hitchcock.
The victim still has scabs and bruises from the alleged incident that happened on Jan. 22.
“It happened so fast, he threw me down," he said. Because the man lives in the SUV that was being carjacked, he was not giving it up easily.
"I was mad. I got back up to pull him back out of the car and then he picked me up and threw me back down again,” he said.
Days later, the man was called to testify before the grand jury on the case. Then, he was taken to jail.
“There were three people waiting for me outside the grand jury area, waiting to arrest me for a traffic violation and three misdemeanors." He says he was cited for violations that included drinking in a public park.
The man said he spent seven hours in a freezing jail cell before being released.
His story is sparking concern and outrage over an apparent new policy from the Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.
In two weeks, two women, victims of separate, violent domestic attacks were also jailed for misdemeanor warrants while assisting the prosecution.
One of them, Grace Pineda, is expected to testify against her alleged attacker, Kristopher Kalani.
His trial is now underway, but in a pre-trial proceeding last Friday, an employee for the Honolulu prosecutor’s office was asked, on the stand, if this practice was part of a new effort or policy.
That employee, who says he works undercover and asked that his name not be used, said that he has never seen a policy or heard of a policy to arrest their victims.
He was asked more than once and stuck to his answer.
Circuit Court Judge Rowena Somerville was convinced during that hearing that there was no new policy saying, “We all know why warrants have been stepped up recently, it’s because the sheriffs are back in town, they’re not stuck on Mauna Kea anymore.”
But emails within the prosecutor’s office seem to contradict the statements made in court.
One email, dated Jan. 23, begins with the line, “A new policy came out… and is effective today.”
It goes on to describe the policy saying if a witness or victim has an outstanding bench warrant, the investigator is to serve the subpoena - to assist the prosecutors office in their case - and also execute the bench warrant and arrest them.
The email authored by Mark Yuen continues, “What that means... is that your witness/CW (complaining witness), could potentially be sitting in OCCC or cellblock or district court during your grand jury or preliminary hearing."
The elderly man carjacked says he was also told during his arrest that it was a new policy and the deputy prosecuting attorney on his case even apologized to him while he was being taken away, “He wanted to make sure that I wasn’t mad at him. He said it was his boss."
The man’s reply, “Well your boss really knows how to make efficient use of his resources."
The man is upset and isn’t thrilled to testify against his alleged carjacker anymore.
“You just lost a perfectly good witness in a felony case over some petty misdemeanors. That’s just stupid. It defies logic,” the man said.
He hopes the hours he spent in cellblock will convince a judge to dismiss the warrants and the estimated $1,400 fine.
