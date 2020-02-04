Boat runs aground off Big Island after sailing across Pacific Ocean

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A man's vessel ran aground north of Hilo on Monday after spending the last month sailing from Los Angeles to Hawaii, Big Island officials said.
Rescuers responded around 5:30 p.m.
According to the Hawaii Fire Department, the man's 70-foot boat was being battered by large surf at the bottom of cliffs between Wainaku scenic point and Honolii Beach Park.
He was airlifted to safety and had no serious injuries.
He told the crew that he had just spent 34 days at sea and had not made it into the harbor before running into trouble.
