Winds to slow and shift as cold front approaches state

Typical trade wind weather conditions are expected Monday. Moderate to breezy trade winds slow down and shift from the southeast late Monday as a cold front approaches. The front will bring increased showers late Tuesday over the western end of the state, and then spread eastward across the islands Wednesday. There’s a slight chance of some locally heavy showers and thunderstorms as the front passes. Breezy and cool north winds will follow the front.
Surf is quieting down to start the week, with a short-period north to northeast swell declining slowly. A new west-northwest swell is expected to arrive Tuesday and peak near advisory levels on Wednesday, with an even larger northwest swell expected Thursday, peaking at upper-level advisory heights, maybe even into warning level territory. For mariners, a small craft advisory remains posted for the usual windier waters around Maui County and the Big Island.
