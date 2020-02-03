Wahine notch third win in a row with 68-44 drubbing of LBSU

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawaii women’s basketball team continued its hot streak against the Big West Conference with a dominant 68-44 win over visiting Long Beach State Saturday evening at the Stan Sheriff Center.
“We like playing at home,” said head coach Laura Beeman following the game. “We need the same mentality we have here and apply it on the road now. We have a tough stretch next week against two talented teams, but if we can match this week to next week, we’ll be in a good spot.”
The Rainbow Wahine (11-10, 5-3) tallied their third straight win, as well as their fifth win in the last six games against conference opponents.
The win marks the first time UH has been over the .500 mark since mid-December. The Beach (10-11, 5-3) had their four-game win streak snapped and will be back on the road with their next game at Cal Poly on Feb. 8.
In what was a raucous Manoa crowd, both UH and LBSU turned up the defensive pressure in the first half.
Through the first 20 minutes, both team struggled offensively to handle the ball as the Bows committed 15 turnovers, while the Beach fumbled the rock 13 times.
Regardless of the turnovers, the 'Bows found their groove from beyond-the-arc hitting 7-of-14 from the three point line, and carried a 12-point lead into the half at 30-18.
Senior guard Julissa Tago continued to carry the scoring load for the squad with 19 points, as she racked up her eighth straight game of scoring 10 points or more.
Tago, has scored double-digits in nine of her last 11 contests. She also keeps moving up the list of all-time three-pointers and now sits at No. 4 overall with 124.
Junior forward Amy Atwell came off the bench for 16 points and tallied 11 rebounds for her third double-double of the season. It marked the first double-double for UH, as well as for Atwell, since Dec. 8 against the University of Washington.
As a team, UH dominated the rebounding battle with a 44-17 advantage, and only allowed the Beach to collect just one offensive rebound, resulting in zero second-chance points.
For the sixth time this season, UH hit 10 or more three-pointers, totaling 12 against the LBSU defense.
The 'Bows will go back on the road for their next two conference games, beginning with Cal Poly on Thursday at 5 p.m. HT.
