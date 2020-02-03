Thieves target home of former Hawaii sumo wrestler Konishiki

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -Honolulu police are investigating a burglary at the home of former Hawaii sumo wrestler Konishiki.
Konishiki says thieves targeted his home in Maili.
Police said the crime happened between 1:30 and 7:45 p.m. Saturday.
There were no signs of forced entry, investigators said.
Thieves made off with his family's passports, designer bags, wallets, cash and credit cards.
No arrests have been made yet.
This story will be updated.
