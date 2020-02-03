Moanalua’s Savai’i Eselu to coach tight ends at San Diego St.

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - After leading the Menehune back to the limelight of prep dominance, one of the islands best young head coaching talents is headed to the collegiate level.
Moanalua head coach, Savai’i Eselu has stepped down as head coach to become the next tight ends coach at San Diego State.
Eselu confirmed the decision with Hawaii News Now earlier this week.
Eselu, compiled a 27-16 record as head coach of Moanalua over the past four seasons.
He led the Menehune to the OIA Division I Championship in 2019, Eselu played tight end at the University of California Berkeley from 2007 to 2010.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.