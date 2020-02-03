2 Hawaii high school students with ties to Wuhan raise money to help fight against coronavirus

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Two high school students in Hawaii with ties to Wuhan are raising money for supplies in hopes of preventing the coronavirus outbreak from spreading further.
Twin sisters Annie and Jaime Wang say they have fond memories of their trip there in 2015 to visit relatives.
The Punahou School sophomores said they feel a connection to the area and wanted to do what they could to help.
That includes helping Wuhan health professionals obtain access to medical supplies like masks, protection goggles and protective suits, which are in short supply.
They started a GoFundMe page with a goal of $1,500, which was reached in just two days.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.