G.J. Kinne named Warriors Offensive Coordinator

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - University of Hawai’i head football coach Todd Graham announced the hiring of former NFL quarterback and Philadelphia Eagles staff member G.J. Kinne as the new UH offensive coordinator.
Kinne, starred at quarterback for Graham at the University of Tulsa. He spent last season on Doug Pederson’s staff with the Eagles, where he held the title of offensive special projects, assisting the offensive staff with game planning.
“GJ Kinne was a bowl championship collegiate quarterback and one of the best I’ve ever coached,” Graham said. “He also has experience playing and coaching at the highest level in the NFL with the Philadelphia Eagles. We are elated to have him lead our offense.”
Over his playing and coaching career, Kinne has worked and played for top offensive play callers including Doug Pederson, Mike Norvell, Chad Morris, Chip Kelly, Ryan Day, and Press Taylor.
Kinne threw for 9,472 yards and 81 touchdowns during his career at Tulsa.
He led the Golden Hurricane to a victory over Hawaii in the 2010 Sheraton Hawai’i Bowl and a No. 24 national ranking.
That season he was named Conference USA Offensive Player of the Year.
Kinne, capped his collegiate career by being named Most Valuable Player of the inaugural NFLPA Collegiate Bowl.
Following his collegiate career, Kinne spent several seasons in professional football.
He signed with the New York Jets as an undrafted free agent in 2012 out of Tulsa and spent training camp with the Eagles in 2013 and 2014.
He was also on the practice squad of the New York Giants in 2015 and played one Canadian Football League season with the Saskatchewan Roughriders in 2016 before beginning his coaching career.
