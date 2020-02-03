Forecast: Trades to lighten up, turn southeast as front approaches

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Typical trade wind weather conditions are expected Monday. Moderate to breezy trade winds slow down and shift from the southeast late Monday as a cold front approaches. The front will bring increased showers late Tuesday over the western end of the state, and then spread eastward across the islands Wednesday. There’s a slight chance of some locally heavy showers and thunderstorms as the front passes. Breezy and cool north winds will follow the front.