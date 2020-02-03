Forecast: Light winds on the way with showers due Wednesday

A subsiding north swell will continue through today. The next major swell/surf event is likely from Wednesday on with perhaps multiple swells in play. First, an elevated west-northwest swell reaches the islands. This will be followed by a large north-northwest and north swell on Thursday and Friday. Then, Friday into Saturday, a large long 18 second period from the northwest arrives that will affect the west facing shores. A High Surf Advisory event is likely. If forecast models are right, we can expect warning level surf for the latter part of the week.