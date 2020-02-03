Forecast: Light winds on the way with showers due Wednesday

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Winds will weaken and veer southeasterly late Monday through Tuesday as a cold front approaches. Showers will favor east and southeast facing coasts at night and interior and mountain areas during the day. A cold front will sweep through the state Wednesday through Thursday, bringing unsettled weather and the potential for locally heavy rainfall and even a thunderstorm as it moves through. Breezy north winds, along with cooler and drier conditions are expected behind the front, although some showery weather could continue across windward areas into next weekend.
A subsiding north swell will continue through today. The next major swell/surf event is likely from Wednesday on with perhaps multiple swells in play. First, an elevated west-northwest swell reaches the islands. This will be followed by a large north-northwest and north swell on Thursday and Friday. Then, Friday into Saturday, a large long 18 second period from the northwest arrives that will affect the west facing shores. A High Surf Advisory event is likely. If forecast models are right, we can expect warning level surf for the latter part of the week.
