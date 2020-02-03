City shelves pricey renovation plans for Blaisdell Center

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A long-awaited makeover of the Neal Blaisdell Center is being shelved ― for now.
And you can partly blame rail.
In a statement issued Monday, Mayor Kirk Caldwell said his administration is abandoning plans to renovate the conference center and concert hall “given that the final construction cost is yet unknown for the last 4.16 miles of our rail system" and the city is also facing the financial responsibilities of its operation.
He said it will be up to the next mayor to decide whether to pick up the project.
Caldwell called his decision to drop the renovation, estimated to cost about $680 million, “disappointing.”
“For the short term, we plan to now focus on addressing some much-needed deferred maintenance, and to keep the Blaisdell as fully operational as possible during the maintenance projects,” he said.
“I want to emphasize that the planning and design for a modernized Neal Blaisdell Center resulted in an excellent and exciting vision for this facility, and I hope that the future administration will take advantage of it, in whole or in part.”
The city went through a design process for the Blaisdell Center renovation, even releasing renderings of what the new site would look like.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.