Buckner records two sacks as 49ers fall in Super Bowl LIV to Kansas City Chiefs

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - For the Kansas City Chiefs the wait is finally over.
The NFL’s reigning MVP Patrick Mahomes showed football fans why he is one of the brightest young stars in the game as he overcame a slow start to lead the Chiefs to a 31-20 victory in Super Bowl LIV.
Mahomes shook off a slow start to finish with a rushing touchdown while completing 26 of his 42 passing attempts for 286 yards, two touchdowns an two interceptions.
He was also named the Super Bowl MVP.
Waianae native Deforest Buckner and the San Francisco 49ers led for much of the game but surrendered a 10 point lead in the fourth quarter and we’re never able to recover.
Buckner finished with two sacks and four total tackles in the game.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.