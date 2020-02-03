Bows rally late to defeat CSUN 80-75

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawaii men’s basketball team battled back from a 17-point deficit to defeat CSUN, 80-75, Saturday night before a raucous crowd at the Stan Sheriff Center.
With the win UH closed its home-stand with a perfect 4-0 mark and remained just a half game behind UC Irvine for first place in the Big West.
UH ‘Big Man’ Zigmars Raimo’s banked in a layup with 40 seconds left to help UH (14-8, 5-1 Big West) complete a furious rally for the second straight game.
Last week the Rainbow Warriors came back late from nine points down to win in the last second over UC Davis.
In Saturday’s contest, UH trailed by 17 points on numerous occasions in the second half, including a 65-48 deficit with 10:30 remaining in the game.
However, UH exploded for a 32-10 run the rest of the way, sealing the win with clutch plays on the offensive end and key stops when they needed it.
UH shot 54 percent in the second half and held the Matadors (8-15, 3-4 BW), the top offensive team in the conference, to just two field goals in the final 10:30, including none in the final four minutes.
'Bows sharp shooting guard Eddie Stansberry led UH with 22 points and five three-pointers while also locking up CSUN’s Terrell Gomez to just 13 points.
Raimo finished with 20 points, while freshman Justin Webster continues to show promising potential with a career-high of 17 points.
UH point guard Drew Buggs dished out a game-high 10 assists to move into third place on the school’s all-time list.
UH’s win gives them a 5-1 conference start.
The only other time UH has started as hot in the Big West was during their championship season of 2015-16.
The Rainbow Warriors now take to the road for a pair of games, beginning with a meeting versus UC Santa Barbara on Thursday, Feb. 6 at 7:00 p.m. PST/5:00 p.m. HT.
