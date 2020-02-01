Overnight showers should clear for the big game Sunday

Showers from an old cold front will decrease overnight for the western islands, but downpours and an occasional thunderstorms are still possible overnight for windward areas of Maui County and the Big Island. A more typical trade wind weather pattern should take hold by Sunday afternoon, in time for any outdoor Super Bowl activities.
Looking ahead, winds will shift out of the southeast by Monday or Tuesday as a stronger cold front approaches, with afternoon clouds and showers possible for interior sections. The front will bring another round of showers Wednesday through Thursday, followed by drier and much cooler conditions to end the week.
Surf is going to remain pretty small for the next few days as a new north-northwest to northerly swell starts to decline on Sunday. Surf will continue to diminish into Tuesday, when a new west-northwest swell s expected to arrive and bring waves near advisory levels. An even bigger northerly swell is possible Thursday and Friday. Meanwhile, a small craft advisory will remain posted overnight for coastal waters exposed to the northerly swell.
