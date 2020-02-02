Latest Hawaii news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. HAST

BIG ISLAND FERAL PIGS
Hawaii lawmakers introduce legislation to control feral pigs
HILO, Hawaii (AP) — Hawaii lawmakers have introduced a pair of bills to remove limits on hunting wild pigs on the Big Island to control the feral population and protect local plant life. The Hawaii Tribune-Herald reports that the measures were introduced by multiple Hawaii Island senators and representatives on behalf of a Mountain View resident who says his sandalwood trees have been destroyed by uncontrolled feral pig populations. Officials say the bill allows anyone with a valid hunting license to hunt for wild pigs on Mauna Kea without any bag limit and with the use of dogs.
TOBACCO CONTROL EFFORTS-REPORT
Report: Hawaii gets mixed grades on tobacco control efforts
LIHUE, Hawaii (AP) — Hawaii has received mixed grades on a report rating its efforts to reduce and prevent tobacco use last year amid concerns about worsening youth vaping. The Garden Island reports that the American Lung Association released its State of Tobacco Control report grading states and the federal government in five categories on policies proven to prevent and reduce tobacco use, including e-cigarettes. Agency officials say Hawaii received various grades including a D for its funding of tobacco prevention programs and two Cs for its level of state tobacco taxes and coverage and access to services to quit tobacco.
ANIMAL TESTED COSMETICS-BANS
US states join global push to ban animal-tested cosmetics
LAS VEGAS (AP) — A growing number of U.S. states are considering banning the sale or import of cosmetics that have been tested on animals. The cause has gained support from consumers and many cosmetics companies. But the biggest hurdle is China, which requires that cosmetics sold in its lucrative market undergo testing on animals. California, Nevada and Illinois this year banned the sale or import of animal-tested cosmetics. The laws aren’t expected to cause much disruption for the industry, because many companies already use non-animal testing. But they put pressure on the U.S. government to pass a nationwide ban that could help end animal testing in China. Legislation also has been introduced, or will soon be made public, in Hawaii, Maryland, New Jersey, New York and Virginia.
FAA-MISCONDUCT ALLEGATIONS
Senator wants probe of Hawaii FAA office after 3 crashes
HONOLULU (AP) — A whistleblower has told a Senate committee that a Federal Aviation Administration manager in Hawaii improperly let a helicopter tour company owner certify pilots for flight. The owner then approved a pilot, who was at the controls 10 days later when a company aircraft crashed last year. Three people were killed. The allegation and others about managers at the FAA's Hawaii office prompted a key senator to ask the Transportation Department’s Inspector General for an investigation. An executive at the company called the allegations “grossly misleading." The company has been involved in three crashes during the past two years. The FAA said it is taking steps to address problems.
MEMORIAL SERVICE-FEMALE OFFICER
Slain Honolulu officer honored by colleagues and community
HONOLULU (AP) — Law enforcement officers from around the country gathered in Honolulu for a ceremony to honor one of two officers killed while responding to a call in which a suspect and his landlord died and nearby homes were leveled by fire. Officer Tiffany Enriquez was memorialized Thursday by her family, members of the public and police officers and emergency personnel who gathered at the Honolulu Police Department as part of Enriquez’s end of watch ceremony. Enriquez was the first Hawaii female officer to die in the line of duty when she was fatally shot Jan. 19 along with Officer Kaulike Kalama.
HOUSING DEMAND UP-SUPPLY LOW
Demand for Hawaii housing high while supply remains low
HONOLULU (AP) — A new study says Hawaii is unlikely to build the more than 50,000 new homes for sale and rental needed to meet demand over the next five years. The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reports the Hawaii Housing Planning Study found the imbalance in housing needs and construction. The analysis prepared for the Hawaii Housing Finance & Development Corp says meeting future demand will require 10,000 new homes annually, although an annual average of under 2,000 new homes is likely. Home builders have produced fewer homes in recent years and the study predicts the decrease will continue through 2030.