Hilo structure fire causes $150,000 in damage
The fire was under control just before 2 A.M. (Source: Maps)
By HNN Staff | February 1, 2020 at 3:58 PM HST - Updated February 1 at 3:58 PM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii County firefighters extinguished an early morning structure fire in Hilo Saturday.

Crews arrived at a residence on La Hou Street just after 1:30 A.M., and observed heavy smoke and flames emerging from a carport detached from the main house.

17 personnel were able to bring the fire under control in about 20 minutes.

The fire is estimated to have caused about $150,000 in damage.

The cause of the blaze has not been released.

