Hilo structure fire causes $150,000 in damage

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii County firefighters extinguished an early morning structure fire in Hilo Saturday.
Crews arrived at a residence on La Hou Street just after 1:30 A.M., and observed heavy smoke and flames emerging from a carport detached from the main house.
17 personnel were able to bring the fire under control in about 20 minutes.
The fire is estimated to have caused about $150,000 in damage.
The cause of the blaze has not been released.
