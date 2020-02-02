Group of teens caught on camera in ‘organized’ theft of Ala Moana-area store

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -A Honolulu store manager is looking for answers after he says his store was victim to a brazen theft perpetrated by a large group of teens.
Surveillance footage from Original Grail on Waimanu Street shows sixteen teens shoplifting multiple items from the store at about 2:30 P.M. Thursday.
One of the teens is also seen swinging a skateboard at store manager Nicholas Kim when Kim tries to confront the group.
Kim says the group was organized and “knew exactly what they were doing.”
He says the teens are well-known in the area, and believes them to be students of nearby middle or high schools.
It’s estimated the group made off with about $1,000 worth of merchandise, including sweaters, hats, and stickers.
Honolulu police have opened up a fourth-degree theft investigation.
This story may be updated.
