Al-Qaida in Yemen claims deadly Florida naval base shooting

CAIRO (AP) - The Al-Qaida branch in Yemen has claimed responsibility for last year’s deadly shooting at the Naval Air Station Pensacola by a Saudi aviation student.
SITE Intelligence Group, which monitors jihadist websites, reported the claim Sunday.
The shooter was a lieutenant in the Saudi Air Force in training at the base.
He opened fire inside a classroom, killing three people before being shot dead by a sheriff’s deputy.
SITE reports that the video indicates the shooter and al-Qaida were in communication.
Al-Qaida’s Yemen branch has long been considered the global network’s most dangerous branch and has attempted to carry out attacks on the U.S. mainland.
