In a state as blue as Hawaii, Republicans celebrate imminent impeachment acquittal

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Sign-wavers at Hawaii’s State Capitol were thrilled that Republicans secured enough votes to block witness testimony seen as damaging to President Trump in the impeachment trial in the U.S. Senate.
Many said Friday’s 49 to 51 vote was the right call, and that the House Management Team that argued for impeachment overstepped its bounds.
“The testimony’s all in,” said Al Frenzel, chairman of the Hawaii Trump Victory Campaign. “That’s the purpose of the house, to do the investigation and hear the witnesses and take depositions, etc. So that’s done. The senate’s just to listen.”
Hawaii’s two Democratic senators wanted to do more than just listen.
“This is a very significant and sad day for our country, but we can expect this rpesident to continue to do things that will be probably impeachable,” said Mazie Hirono.
Sen. Brian Schatz was busy on Twitter, saying, “No witnesses means no exoneration” of the president. He also tweeted, “If (former Trump National Security Advisor) John Bolton has something to say it needs to be said before Wednesday at 4pm when Republicans vote to acquit the President without conducting a trial.”
“Anger is a powerful motivator,” said HNN political analyst Colin Moore. “I’m sure there are a lot of Democrats here who are angry.”
Moore believes the anger could fire up local Democrats, but he also believes an acquittal could help the local GOP.
“There’s not a lot in Hawaii, but I think there are more than people recognize,” said Moore. “President Trump had a lot of support in Hawaii, and I think this will be used as a rallying cry.”
Former Republican state Senator Sam Slom agrees that President Trump could gain more votes in Hawaii this year.
“I think there will be more people voting for President Trump, people still secretly saying, ‘I’m for Trump,’ you know,” said Slom.
“The record has been closed today,” said Frenzel. “The issue is over, and next week is just a little more theater.”
