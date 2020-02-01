As part of makeover, CPB’s flagship branch will feature retail and ‘co-working’ space

A renovation of Central Pacific Bank's flagship branch will include the addition of retail and co-working space. (Source: Central Pacific Bank)
HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A major renovation project of Central Pacific Bank’s flagship branch in Downtown Honolulu kicked off Friday with a groundbreaking ceremony.

The makeover will add retail space, co-working spaces, a lanai and other amenities to the building at the corner of Alakea and South King streets.

CPB said the work is part of a $40 million effort to modernize bank operations. Those funds will also go to digital banking solutions and a revamped ATM network.

It hopes to wrap up the work by January of next year.

