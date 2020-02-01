Mother of probation violator brutally beaten in OCCC joins lawmakers in seeking answers, oversight

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Janet Salas took cell phone video when she saw her son, James Borling-Salas, in a hospital bed in the Intensive Care Unit of the Queen’s Medical Center on December 28.
On the video she walks up to him and starts crying.
Borling-Salas has tubes coming out of his mouth and nose, and is unconscious.
Borling-Salas was beaten 14 days earlier at the Oahu Community Correctional Center, but she says no one from the Department of Public Safety reached out to her, it was other inmates who called to tell her about the attack they said happened in Annex 1 of the jail.
He suffered a severe brain injury and Salas was on life support.
Salas got a judge to grant his release from the Department of Public Safety’s custody and he was allowed to go home for hospice care.
“I brought him home. I brought him home on the 15th of January and on the 16th of January, he took his last breath with me, in my room.”
Salas says an investigator with the Hawaii Attorney General’s office called her days later she described the conversation, “You have no idea who did this to my child? Or what happened to my child? There’s no camera footage of what happened in Annex that day? He said yes.”
Hawaii News Now has learned, getting answers from the department about inmate deaths is not just hard for families.
Suspicious lawmakers last year wrote a law demanding details from public safety on inmate deaths.
“It seems like they’re too concerned about giving information that might reflect badly on them but on the same token if you don’t tell us what occurred how do we know there’s oversight on how they run the prison?” asked State Senator Clarence Nishihara of the Public Safety Committee.
The law went into effect in July, 2019, Public Safety only provided the list of inmate deaths, after July, instead of providing the whole year’s numbers. The list shows, two deaths in August, three in October, one in November and one in December.
But, Nishihara complained, the reports were heavily redacted, no names or details on how they died, “It blew my mind. I never saw so much blacked out pieces of paper.”
And the list does not include the beating death of Borling-Salas.
His mother understands the some people are not going to show sympathy toward an inmate, but she reminds them that even those locked up should be protected while in the custody of the state, “Just because our children enter OCCC or Halawa or Women’s, it doesn’t mean that they no longer exist. Their family out here matter and care about these people."
Borling-Salas was in OCCC for a probation violation. In letters to his mother, he describes his struggle with drug addiction.
The last communication she had with her son, he sent her a Christmas card.
But she was confused. The envelop was stamped December 16, two days after he was beaten unconscious. Another issue with the card, the return address seemed altered, like the original writing was erased. It showed it came from Module 11, but she insists he was in Annex 1.
Salas says her son was in Annex 1 but expressed concern for his safety and was put in protective custody. She doesn’t know why he was sent back to Annex 1, and without cameras or any other inmates brave enough to come forward, the people who fatally beat him might never be caught.
Salas says she is grateful that her son died with her instead of alone at OCCC, “When he was born, he took his first breath of life with me and he took his last breath of life with me.”
