McKinley High honors a fellow Tiger ‘who laid down his life for his teammate’

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Fallen Officer Kaulike Kalama was honored Friday with a touching tribute at McKinley High, his alma mater.
The ceremony included music and emotional remembrances.
Kalama’s former football teammates say music and sports brought them together.
“You gotta pinch yourself and you gotta say is this a dream,” said Abel Werner, who played football with Kalama. “To tell you the truth as I stand here with my brothers. I still think it’s a dream.”
Kalama, a 2003 McKinley High School graduate, was called “KK” by his friends.
A linebacker and one of the captains of the football team, he was also on the paddling team that took home the state championship.
“For ‘KK’ to do what he did is the ultimate sacrifice anybody can give. I just want people to remember him as a class act, a McKinley tiger who laid down his life for his teammate,” said Werner.
Honolulu Police Chief Susan Ballard, along with about 50 officers, also honored their brother in blue.
Kalama worked for Ballard in the central receiving division for about five years. She called him a quiet leader, a prankster and dedicated to duty ― as he was the day he died.
“'KK' without hesitation responded because he heard an officer was in trouble. He took the lead to go and help that officer,” she said.
Kalama was killed nearly two weeks ago along with Officer Tiffany Enriquez in the violent Diamond rampage that also claimed the life of the suspect’s landlord, Lois Cain.
During the McKinley High ceremony, a medal and football helmet with Kalama’s name were given to Kalama’s son, Kaumana, and brother, Keawe.
“It is a huge loss for us for both officers, but I so appreciate the outpouring of all the things that this community has done,” said Ballard.
Friends say “KK” would want them to carry on for the team and for Tiger pride.
Services for Kalama have been set for March 7.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.