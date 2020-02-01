Man who pleaded no contest in traffic death of Big Island firefighter is sentenced

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Big Island man who pleaded no contest to manslaughter in the traffic death of a Hawaii County firefighter was sentenced to eight years behind bars Friday.
Christopher Helmlinger cried in court as the sentence was handed down.
He pleaded no contest to manslaughter in November for the traffic death of Fire Captain David Mahon.
Police say the 21-year-old was overtaking several vehicles on Mamalahoa Highway in a no passing zone when he collided head-on with Mahon, who was riding his motorcycle to work.
