Latest Hawaii news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. HAST

HONOLULU (AP) — A whistleblower has told a Senate committee that a Federal Aviation Administration manager in Hawaii improperly let a helicopter tour company owner certify pilots for flight. The owner then approved a pilot, who was at the controls 10 days later when a company aircraft crashed last year. Three people were killed. The allegation and others about managers at the FAA's Hawaii office prompted a key senator to ask the Transportation Department’s Inspector General for an investigation. An executive at the company called the allegations “grossly misleading." The company has been involved in three crashes during the past two years. The FAA said it is taking steps to address problems.