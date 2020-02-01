Latest Hawaii news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. HAST

FAA-MISCONDUCT ALLEGATIONS
Senator wants probe of Hawaii FAA office after 3 crashes
HONOLULU (AP) — A whistleblower has told a Senate committee that a Federal Aviation Administration manager in Hawaii improperly let a helicopter tour company owner certify pilots for flight. The owner then approved a pilot, who was at the controls 10 days later when a company aircraft crashed last year. Three people were killed. The allegation and others about managers at the FAA's Hawaii office prompted a key senator to ask the Transportation Department’s Inspector General for an investigation. An executive at the company called the allegations “grossly misleading." The company has been involved in three crashes during the past two years. The FAA said it is taking steps to address problems.
MEMORIAL SERVICE-FEMALE OFFICER
Slain Honolulu officer honored by colleagues and community
HONOLULU (AP) — Law enforcement officers from around the country gathered in Honolulu for a ceremony to honor one of two officers killed while responding to a call in which a suspect and his landlord died and nearby homes were leveled by fire. Officer Tiffany Enriquez was memorialized Thursday by her family, members of the public and police officers and emergency personnel who gathered at the Honolulu Police Department as part of Enriquez’s end of watch ceremony. Enriquez was the first Hawaii female officer to die in the line of duty when she was fatally shot Jan. 19 along with Officer Kaulike Kalama.
HOUSING DEMAND UP-SUPPLY LOW
Demand for Hawaii housing high while supply remains low
HONOLULU (AP) — A new study says Hawaii is unlikely to build the more than 50,000 new homes for sale and rental needed to meet demand over the next five years. The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reports the Hawaii Housing Planning Study found the imbalance in housing needs and construction. The analysis prepared for the Hawaii Housing Finance & Development Corp says meeting future demand will require 10,000 new homes annually, although an annual average of under 2,000 new homes is likely. Home builders have produced fewer homes in recent years and the study predicts the decrease will continue through 2030.
LAVA TUBE-REOPENING
Lava tube in Hawaii Volcanoes National Park may soon reopen
HILO, Hawaii (AP) — Thurston Lava Tube in Hawaii Volcanoes National Park could reopen within a month if a final repair project is successful. The Hawaii Tribune-Herald reported a park spokeswoman says the tube will open to the public after a nearby restroom facility is restored. Thurston Lava Tube was one of several attractions at the park that were closed indefinitely following the Kilauea volcanic eruption that destroyed more than 700 homes on the Big Island. Also called Nahuku, the lava tube remained closed while scientists and engineers worked to confirm it was structurally sound following thousands of earthquakes caused by the eruption.
HOME BUYERS ASSISTANCE BILL
Hawaii Senate committee passes bill to assist home buyers
HONOLULU (AP) — A Hawaii state Senate committee has approved a bill that would provide up to $50,000 for down payments for first-time home buyers. The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported the bill passed by the Senate Committee on Housing Tuesday is aimed at assisting Hawaii residents and enticing residents who have left back to the islands. The bill addresses the loss of more than 13,500 people who left Hawaii between 2016 and 2017 and cites the high cost of living in the islands. The $50,000 would be provided by the state as a dollar-for-dollar match with home buyers.
SOLAR TELESCOPE
Telescope reveals details of sun's turbulent surface
NEW YORK (AP) — A telescope in Hawaii is revealing the turbulent gas surface of the sun in what scientists called unprecedented detail. It shows the surface covered with bright cell-like areas, each about the size of Texas, that result from the transporting of heat from the sun's interior. The National Science Foundation released the telescope's first images Wednesday. It said further observations will help scientists understand and predict solar activity that can disrupt satellite communications and affect power grids. The telescope is on the island of Maui.