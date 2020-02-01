Honolulu among 7 US airports where all flights from China will be funneled to

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Trump Administration on Friday declared the deadly coronavirus a public health emergency and said starting Sunday all incoming flights from China will be funneled through Honolulu and six other U.S. airports.
Other new entry restrictions include:
- Americans returning from the epicenter of the outbreak ― Hubei province, China ― will be quarantined for 14 days.
- Others returning from elsewhere in China will be told to self-monitor.
- Foreign nationals who have traveled to China within the last 14 days will be temporarily barred from entry. This does not apply to immediate family of U.S. citizens and permanent residents.
The U.S. earlier advised against all travel to China as the number of cases of a worrying new virus spiked more than tenfold in a week, including the highest death toll in a 24-hour period.
Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar said the risk to Americans of contracting the coronavirus remains low, but said the new restrictions are aimed at combating its spread.
All three major U.S. airlines have already announced they’re suspending or reducing flights to and from China. Delta, American and United Airlines are also reporting far fewer bookings to the country.
In addition to Honolulu, the airports where flights of China will be allowed to land are: New York’s Kennedy Airport, Atlanta, Chicago’s O’Hare, Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Seattle.
In a statement, the Hawaii Department of Transportation said:
“The state continues to work with federal, county and private partners to plan, prepare and be ready to execute measures implemented by the federal authorities to keep the public safe.”
