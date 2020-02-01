Forecast: Higher chance of showers and maybe even some thunder

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Occasional showers have increasedover the western end of the state, thanks to a weakening cold front. But we could get some isolated thunderstorms later in the day Saturday, mainly over Maui County and perhaps the Big Island, as an upper level disturbance moves in from the north, enhancing the moisture from the front. Trade winds have returned and are filling in with the front, which means the heaviest showers are more likely for windward and mauka areas.