Forecast: Higher chance of showers and maybe even some thunder

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Occasional showers have increasedover the western end of the state, thanks to a weakening cold front. But we could get some isolated thunderstorms later in the day Saturday, mainly over Maui County and perhaps the Big Island, as an upper level disturbance moves in from the north, enhancing the moisture from the front. Trade winds have returned and are filling in with the front, which means the heaviest showers are more likely for windward and mauka areas.
The front is forecast to stall over Maui County and dissipate while the upper disturbance moves east and out of our neighborhood. Right now we’re anticipating better conditions for any outdoor barbecues or parties related with the Super Bowl, and hopefully the weather should clear up early enough on Sunday from west to east.
At the beach, the current west-northwest swell has diminished enough for the high surf advisory to be canceled. Another north swell is expected tonight but will likely remain below advisory heights. Otherwise, expect diminishing surf Sunday through Tuesday. A small craft advisory is posted for Hawaiian coastal waters, except for waters leeward of Oahu and Maui County.
