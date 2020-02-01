City: We want to expand appointment-only bulky item pickup islandwide

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The city is extending appointment-only bulky item pickup for urban Honolulu “indefinitely," and said it’s working to expand the system islandwide.
Under the system, residents are allowed to make appointments for crews to collect up to five bulky items and two major appliances each month.
The city launched its appointment-only system in June 2019 under a pilot program that extends from Foster Village to Hawaii Kai and includes Waikiki.
“We are confident what we currently have in place is what we want to expand islandwide,” said city Department of Environmental Services Director Lori Kahikina, in a news release Friday.
“We are working on those logistics, and when we have what we want in place, we’ll alert the rest of the island.”
Until then, the rest of the island continues to have monthly collection schedules for bulky item pickup.
The appointment-based bulky item pickup system drew complaints from some residents and apartment managers who said it encouraged illegal dumping.
