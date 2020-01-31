Woman on Kauai misses deadline to show authorities her 2 missing children are OK

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The deadline for an Idaho mother who’s been living on Kauai to prove her missing children are alive passed Thursday without any evidence on their welfare.
Lori Vallow had until 5 p.m. to physically bring 7-year-old J.J. Vallow and 17-year-old Tylee Ryan to authorities in Idaho.
But neither she nor the kids ever showed up.
In a news conference, the children’s grandmother said she believes Vallow may still be on Kauai.
In the meantime, the whereabouts of her children remain unknown. The last time anyone saw them was back in September.
“Lori is not going to make this easy. She’s got an endgame in her head,” said Woodcock. “How do you not produce your child? The only word that’s coming to my mind right now is monster.”
The bizarre case has grabbed headlines nationally, not least of which because Vallow and her new husband, Chad Daybell, are reportedly link to a doomsday cult.
Authorities say the two never reported the children missing.
Instead, the pair left their Idaho home last November and have been staying on Kauai.
On Sunday, law enforcement executed a search warrant at the Kauai Beach Resort and seized the couple’s rental car. However, they were not arrested or charged with a crime.
At the same time, Vallow and Daybell are at the center of investigations into the deaths of their former spouses.
Woodcock believes the couple is part a doomsday cult.
“All of this is just beyond crazy,” she told reporters.
“I can’t say for sure what’s going to happen next, other than I hope it’s something that will get her attention. Because I’d sure love to know where those kids are. I think all of America wants to know where they are.”
Vallow is now subject to contempt of court for failing to appear with her children. It’s up to a judge to decide what will happen next.
