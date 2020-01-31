Wahine drop 94 points in rout of UC Irvine

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Sharpshooting and ball movement led to the Wahine’s 94-70 rout over visiting UC Irvine Thursday night at the Stan Sheriff Center.
“I’m glad our offense was working because our defense wasn’t a times,” said head coach Laura Beeman following the game. “But tonight was fun, when shots are falling we show what we’re capable of, and how fast we can play.”
The victory put the Rainbow Wahine (10-10, 4-3) back at the .500 mark.
Since late December, the Wahine have won four of their last five games against Big West Conference opponents.
The Anteaters (5-15, 1-5) have dropped three in a row and will head to UC Riverside in search of their first conference win since Jan. 18.
The first 20 minutes featured an offensive explosion by the 'Bows where they tallied 48 total points and recorded a new season-high for points scored in one half — highlighted by a 19-6 run beginning in the first quarter and carrying into the second, building to the 48-32 advantage for Hawaii at intermisson.
Junior guard Jadynn Alexander, set the fast pace tempo accounting for 14 of her career-high 19 points in the first half.
The versatility of Alexander’s game was featured as well as she shot 6-of-10 from the floor, 3-of-5 from three-point territory, and 4-of-5 from the free-throw line for the game.
Senior guard Julissa Tago, continued her recent scoring tear with a game-high 25 points tying her season-high.
Tago, has scored double digits in seven straight games and has registered four 20 point games in the same stretch.
Tago went 10-for-21 from the floor, 5-for-13 from beyond the arc, and did not commit a turnover.
Adding to the scoring threat was sophomore forward Myrrah Joseph who tallied 15 points tying her career-high.
UH forced 12 turnovers resulting in 17 points off turnovers, 12 fast break points, and 42 points in the paint.
As a team, the green and white only had seven miscues, and outrebounded the Anteaters 38-32, making them 6-1 on the season when winning the rebounding battle.
The 'Bows will be back in action against Long Beach State Saturday at home with tipoff set for 5:30 p.m. HT.
The game will be shown live on Spectrum Sports and will be a part of a doubleheader with men’s basketball.
