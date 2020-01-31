In somber ceremony, Honolulu’s finest mark ‘end of watch’ for one of their own

In somber ceremony, Honolulu’s finest mark ‘end of watch’ for one of their own
By Ben Gutierrez | January 30, 2020 at 5:25 PM HST - Updated January 30 at 5:28 PM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The men and women in blue lined both sides of Beretania Street fronting the Honolulu Police headquarters on Thursday for a somber ceremony to mark the “end of watch” for fallen Officer Tiffany Enriquez and give her a fitting final farewell.

They were joined by crowds of onlookers along with officers from a number of other police departments, with uniforms and patches from New York, Boston, Portland, Oregon and Seattle.

In a procession, Enriquez’ hearse was brought to headquarters one last time for a “final roll call” from police dispatch.

The call was broadcast to first responders all over Oahu ― and played over loudspeakers to the gathered mourners.

“Central Command calling Officer Tiffany Victoria Enriquez,” a dispatcher said.

“This is your final recall. Make your final return to headquarters now. I show your end of watch Jan. 19, 2020 at 9:53 hours.”

And as the procession paused in front of HPD, Police Chief Susan Ballard and all of her gathered officers offered a final salute.

Enriquez’s family received the salute in a solemn silence.

That silence was only broken by a 21-gun salute ― followed by the playing of “Taps” in her honor.

The ceremony ended with the sound of helicopters overhead. The HPD and HFD choppers did a ceremonial flyover, during which plumerias, orchids and other flowers were dropped on the motorcade.

Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.