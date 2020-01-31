Report: FAA employee blocked from inspecting Kauai tour chopper prior to crash

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - CBS News reports that a Federal Aviation employee is blowing the whistle on a lack of critical inspections.
CBS said the whistleblower, Joseph Monfort, said he was prevented from inspecting the tour helicopter that crashed on Kauai back in December, killing all seven people on board.
Monfort is a former Army helicopter pilot and has been an FAA employee since 2009. He told Senate investigators his bosses twice denied him travel authorizations to visit the helicopter company, Safari Helicopters.
He says this made it “Next to impossible to perform adequate FAA oversight.”
Monfort also claims the FAA did not provide adequate oversight for the company that owned the chopper that went down in Kailua last April. That crash killed three people who were on board.
