‘Praise Jesus, he will always take care of you’: Musician Willie K says his cancer is terminal

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - In his ongoing battle with lung cancer, Hawaiian music artist Willie K. took to social media to update his fans.
In a video posted Wednesday, he announced his cancer is at the terminal stage. Adding to his announcement, he promised to continue “rocking on.”
“What I said earlier about stages of my cancer, yes I’m at terminal now and I’m still going to be rocking on. I’m not going to stop. This cancer is not going to take me down — especially with all your blessings, from you, each and everyone of you. Praise God, praise Jesus, he will always take care of you," Willie said in the video.
He made the video after a concert at Blue Note Hawaii in Waikiki.
His spirits remained high during the concert, saying what was supposed to be only a 90-minute set lasted for two hours. The crowd deserved it, he said.
“I’d just like to say mahalo to all my fans out there for enjoying my show and stuff like that,” he added.
The singer and guitarist was diagnosed with lung cancer in Feb. 2018.
He’s a beloved island entertainer who has racked up many Na Hoku Hanohano Awards in his lengthy career.
