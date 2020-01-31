Police arrest 2 suspects tied to string of violent purse snatchings

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police have arrested two people connected to at least two violent purse snatchings.
Brandi Carino and Tauilo Ala were arrested on Tuesday in Waipahu.
Police allege they were behind a recent purse snatching in Ewa Beach.
Investigators also say Ala attacked a 61-year-old woman last week at a bus stop. Carino is believed to be the getaway driver.
They’re both facing second-degree robbery charges.
Over the last few months, the elderly have been targets for crooks. Numerous elderly women walking alone have fallen victim. One concerned man passed out key chain purse alarms to help scare away thieves.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.