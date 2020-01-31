Man arrested for attempted murder following stabbing in Pearl City

Man arrested for attempted murder following stabbing in Pearl City
File photo of police lights. (Source: Hawaii News Now/file)
By HNN Staff | January 31, 2020 at 7:09 AM HST - Updated January 31 at 7:09 AM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police arrested a 21-year-old man for attempted murder following a stabbing in Pearl City on Thursday night.

The incident happened around 7:15 p.m.

Police said it all started when the suspect and 39-year-old victim got into an argument in the home in which they both live.

That’s when the suspect stabbed the victim multiple times with a knife, police said.

The victim was taken to the hospital.

Police identified the suspect as Dominic Johnson.

Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.