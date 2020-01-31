Man arrested for attempted murder following stabbing in Pearl City

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police arrested a 21-year-old man for attempted murder following a stabbing in Pearl City on Thursday night.
The incident happened around 7:15 p.m.
Police said it all started when the suspect and 39-year-old victim got into an argument in the home in which they both live.
That’s when the suspect stabbed the victim multiple times with a knife, police said.
The victim was taken to the hospital.
Police identified the suspect as Dominic Johnson.
