Latest Hawaii news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. HAST

LAVA TUBE-REOPENING
Lava tube in Hawaii Volcanoes National Park may soon reopen
HILO, Hawaii (AP) — Thurston Lava Tube in Hawaii Volcanoes National Park could reopen within a month if a final repair project is successful. The Hawaii Tribune-Herald reported a park spokeswoman says the tube will open to the public after a nearby restroom facility is restored. Thurston Lava Tube was one of several attractions at the park that were closed indefinitely following the Kilauea volcanic eruption that destroyed more than 700 homes on the Big Island. Also called Nahuku, the lava tube remained closed while scientists and engineers worked to confirm it was structurally sound following thousands of earthquakes caused by the eruption.
HOME BUYERS ASSISTANCE BILL
Hawaii Senate committee passes bill to assist home buyers
HONOLULU (AP) — A Hawaii state Senate committee has approved a bill that would provide up to $50,000 for down payments for first-time home buyers. The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported the bill passed by the Senate Committee on Housing Tuesday is aimed at assisting Hawaii residents and enticing residents who have left back to the islands. The bill addresses the loss of more than 13,500 people who left Hawaii between 2016 and 2017 and cites the high cost of living in the islands. The $50,000 would be provided by the state as a dollar-for-dollar match with home buyers.
SOLAR TELESCOPE
Telescope reveals details of sun's turbulent surface
NEW YORK (AP) — A telescope in Hawaii is revealing the turbulent gas surface of the sun in what scientists called unprecedented detail. It shows the surface covered with bright cell-like areas, each about the size of Texas, that result from the transporting of heat from the sun's interior. The National Science Foundation released the telescope's first images Wednesday. It said further observations will help scientists understand and predict solar activity that can disrupt satellite communications and affect power grids. The telescope is on the island of Maui.
MISSING KIDS-DEADLINE
Mom fails to meet deadline to bring missing kids to Idaho
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The mom of two children missing since September failed to meet a court-ordered deadline to bring the kids to authorities in Idaho on Thursday. That clears the way for a judge to potentially hold Lori Vallow in contempt of court, a move that would allow prosecutors to seek her extradition from Hawaii to Idaho. Seven-year-old Joshua “JJ” Vallow and 17-year-old Tylee Ryan haven't been seen since late September, and police in Rexburg, Idaho, have said they “strongly believe that Joshua and Tylee's lives are in danger.” JJ's grandmother says she's disheartened but still hopes to find her grandson.
STATE EDUCATION BOARD-TAX BILL
Hawaii bill would grant new tax powers to help pay teachers
HONOLULU (AP) — A bill in the Hawaii state Legislature calls for a constitutional amendment that would give the state Board of Education new tax powers to help pay teacher salaries. The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reports that the bill is another approach to address claims that public school salaries are too low to recruit and keep qualified teachers. The bill proposed by Democratic House Speaker Scott Saiki would give the education board real property tax authority concurrent with Hawaii’s four counties, which would retain their own real property tax authority. The measure will appear on the 2020 general election ballot if it passes the Legislature.
HAWAIIAN HOME LANDS-PROPERTY
Hawaiian Home Lands to buy $8M in property for development
HONOLULU (AP) — The state Department of Hawaiian Home Lands has approved the purchase of nearly $8 million in property for future housing development. KHPR-FM reported the deal approved by the Hawaiian Homes Commission Monday could take hundreds of Native Hawaiians off a homestead wait list. The commission voted to purchase the property in Honolulu from Kamehameha Schools. The properties include a vacant parking lot and two abandoned, low-rise apartment buildings. About $6.9 million of the nearly $8 million property deal will be covered by general obligation bonds with $1.75 million to come from the Hawaiian Home Lands Trust Fund.