HNN Forecast: Tracking a front from west to east starting with Kauai

Happy Aloha Friday and Super Bowl weekend! We are changing things up this weekend as a front swings over the state. Starting with Kauai, more rain will be picking up on the radar on Friday. Then on Saturday heavy pockets of rain are possible for the rest of us, especially windward and mauka.
Clouds and showers along the front will spread eastward to the other islands through Saturday with developing trade winds focusing much of the shower activity along windward and mountain slopes. Weather conditions show improving trends from Sunday onward. Trade winds will return to the western islands Friday as a cold front brings an increase in clouds and showers that will focus windward and mauka. An upper level low will pass northeast of the state Saturday night into Sunday and may provide some enhancement to the showers. Southeast winds will take over during the first half of next week as the next front approaches.
Let's talk surf:
A new swell will shift to a more northerly angle as its source low moves northeast of the area. Thus, surf along west facing shores will likely drop below advisory levels by late Saturday. The northerly swell may keep surf above advisory level for north facing shores through Sunday before easing into early next week. The next west- northwest swell is slated to arrive by the middle of next week and could reach advisory level once again.
To summarize: Lingering moisture from the dissipating front and a strong disturbance aloft will bring unsettled weather and the potential for locally heavy rainfall and thunderstorms to portions of the state over the weekend. Drier conditions will develop early next week, with land and sea breezes becoming common. A strong cold front is then expected to sweep southeastward through the state Wednesday through Thursday, bringing more unsettled weather to the island chain.
Have a beautiful week. Spread aloha.
Here’s to an amazing 2020 and new decade and the adventures that are ahead. Happy New Year! And Happy Lunar New Year! The year of the rat!
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.