‘Hau Bush’ now closed overnight after purse snatcher links to gunfire

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Signs are now posted at Oneula Beach Park, also known as “Hau Bush,” saying it is closed between the hours of 10:00 p.m. and 5:00 a.m.
The recent move by the city is a hope to reduce the high crime rate in the area.
"They want to see that government is finally going to get rid of the crime and the drugs and the vandalism and the only way that we can do that and help the police with this is was to start the closure hours," said Honolulu City Councilwoman Kymberly Pine.
Just last week around 9:00 a.m., a 61-year-old woman was sitting at the bus stop near the intersection of Hanakahi and Laupapa Streets in Ewa Beach when a man grabbed her purse, yanked her to the ground, injuring her and stealing her money and diabetes medication.
With the help of a Good Samaritan who was in the area, police were able to track down Tauilo Ala, 24, also known as "Troubles" and Brandi Carino, 25.
“Because I got a look at the car, they wanted to details of the car,” said the witness who asked not to be identified. “I kind of know models and makes of cars. So, I knew it was a certain car and I was able to report that. The color, it’s missing some hub caps and the tints.” The pair was arrested for robbery.
Sources say Ala has 16 prior arrests for drugs and stealing cars.
Carino has three prior felonies arrests for robbery and stealing cars.
Officers were also able to arrest Ala for reckless endangering after he was trying to sell a sawed-off shotgun at Oneula Beach Park the next day and was seen shooting the gun in the air during a fight.
Pine has been trying to rid the beach park of criminals and druggies for years and said this is exactly why the park needed to be closed.
"Because Hau Bush was one of the few beaches that were still open at night, it attracted every criminal on the island to end up there and begin their day. So, it was bringing a lot of crime and drug activity even sex trafficking to that beach," Pine said.
Those who live in the park say no one has kicked them out yet, but they know it will eventually happen and feel like they are getting punished for other people’s bad actions.
“The outside people is the one who make this place really screwed up. They dump trash, they do all kinds of stuff. But we get blamed for it. We do, we get blamed for it. For everything that happens, we get blamed for it,” said Kelly Noble.
